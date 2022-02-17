Emergency highways teams on standby as Lincolnshire braced for Storm Eunice
There were 33 storm-related reports overnight
Emergency highways teams are on standby as Lincolnshire prepares for an amber warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 80mph.
The amber weather warning will be in place between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice expected to cause significant disruptions, with a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life, according to the Met Office. The weather warning was later upgraded to red in some areas in the south of the country.
This follows Storm Dudley which caused disruption in Lincolnshire this week. Lincolnshire County Council’s highways teams had to deal with the following incidents overnight and into Thursday morning, including rural roads blocked by fallen trees:
- 25 tree jobs issued overnight
- 33 emergency reports from the public
- 1 flooding report on Louth bypass which was attended, signed and is being dealt with on Thursday, February 17
- 18 drainage reports
The council has additional tree surgeons, emergency response gangs, and drainage gangs on standby to deal with fallen trees and to take sandbags for any area as needed.
As of around 11.15am on Thursday, February 17 the only effected road the council has not re-opened is Lowgate in Tydd St Mary.
Strong winds are currently forecast for Lincolnshire – here are some numbers you might need to stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/AKwPWNRhf3
— Lincolnshire County Council (@LincolnshireCC) February 17, 2022
Strong winds – The Humber Bridge is currently closed to high-sided and wind vulnerable vehicles pic.twitter.com/JzG1OJ75MU
— Humber Bridge News (@HumBridgeNews) February 17, 2022
⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to a tree being caught in the overhead electric wires, the 11:27 #Lincoln to #LondonKingsCross has been cancelled.
Rail replacement is in operation from #Lincoln to #NewarkNorthgate. Customers should then board the next available LNER service.
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 17, 2022
On Friday 18th February, #StormEunice is due to bring severe weather to parts of the UK, which is likely to cause significant disruption to our services.
Please DO NOT TRAVEL between #KingsCross, #York and #Leeds on that day https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8. pic.twitter.com/rHZtp7k9WM
— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 16, 2022
🌪 Storm Eunice is expected to bring disruption and significantly extended journey times on Friday 18th February. We strongly encourage you to travel today or over the weekend to minimise disruption to your journey. Check our latest information and advice https://t.co/NCKj7wbLIR
— EMR (@EastMidRailway) February 17, 2022