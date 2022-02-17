7 seconds ago

Emergency highways teams on standby as Lincolnshire braced for Storm Eunice

There were 33 storm-related reports overnight

| Photo: Adobe Stock

Emergency highways teams are on standby as Lincolnshire prepares for an amber warning of strong winds and gusts of up to 80mph.

The amber weather warning will be in place between 5am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice expected to cause significant disruptions, with a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life, according to the Met Office. The weather warning was later upgraded to red in some areas in the south of the country.

This follows Storm Dudley which caused disruption in Lincolnshire this week. Lincolnshire County Council’s highways teams had to deal with the following incidents overnight and into Thursday morning, including rural roads blocked by fallen trees:

  • 25 tree jobs issued overnight
  • 33 emergency reports from the public
  • 1 flooding report on Louth bypass which was attended, signed and is being dealt with on Thursday, February 17
  • 18 drainage reports

The council has additional tree surgeons, emergency response gangs, and drainage gangs on standby to deal with fallen trees and to take sandbags for any area as needed.

As of around 11.15am on Thursday, February 17 the only effected road the council has not re-opened is Lowgate in Tydd St Mary.

