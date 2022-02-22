Ex-Humberside PC appears in court over misconduct charge
She will be back in court for sentencing next month
A former Humberside Police officer alleged to have passed information from a police briefing to two members of the public during the course of her duties appeared in court on Tuesday morning.
Kate Elston, who was based in Grimsby for Humberside Police, was arrested in October 2020. The alleged offences took place between February 2019 and September 2020.
An investigation was conducted by Humberside Police under the guidance and oversight of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said: “On conclusion of the investigation we authorised the referral of a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised a charge of misconduct in public office.”
She appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court during the morning of Tuesday, February 22 charged with one count of misconduct in public office.
The case has now been remitted to Leeds Magistrates Court for sentencing at 10am on March 1.