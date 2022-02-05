Great Gonerby road closed for several hours after serious collision
The road is expected to be closed for some time
Police and Fire and Rescue crews were called to a serious crash which closed Belton Road, Great Gonerby overnight.
The collision, which happened just before midnight on Friday, February 4, involved two vehicles.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free one casualty. The injured person’s care was transferred to the East Midlands Ambulance service.
There has been no update on casualties at the time of writing.
The road remained closed into the morning.
Lincolnshire Police posted on social media in the early hours of Saturday, February 4 to inform drivers the road was expected to be closed for several hours. People should avoid the area where possible.
The Lincolnite has contacted police and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.