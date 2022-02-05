More pop-up COVID jab walk-in sessions in Lincolnshire
Immunosuppressed people can now book COVID booster jabs online
Another series of pop-up coronavirus vaccination sessions will take place in Lincolnshire over the weekend and next week.
The vaccination team at the Lincolnshire Showground will also offer a further round of bespoke walk-in sessions for needle-phobic people, as well as for pregnant women, between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday, February 9.
The latest series of pop-up sessions will enable anyone eligible to get vaccinated as a walk-in, whether that be for a booster jab or for first and second doses.
The following pop-up vaccinations sessions are taking place in Lincolnshire:
- Saturday, February 5 (12pm-7pm) – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road in Boston
- Saturday, February 5 (10am-4pm) Bridge Church, Portland Street in Lincoln
- Sunday, February 6 (10am-4pm) – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane
- Monday, February 7 (10am-6pm) – Bridge Church, Portland Street in Lincoln
- Monday, February 7 (1pm-7pm) – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road in Boston
- Saturday, February 12 (10am-4pm) – Broad Street Methodist Church in Spalding
And immunosuppressed people aged 16 and over in Lincolnshire are being urged to take advantage of now being able to book their COVID booster online using the National Booking System.
Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “This is great news for anyone who is immunosuppressed, since the ability to book boosters online makes it even more convenient for anyone aged 16 or over to be able to access what is a very important vaccination.
“Extending the online booking to include booster jabs is about providing another option for people who’d rather have the reassurance of being able to book an appointment.
“However, it is still possible for anyone who is immunosuppressed and 16 or over to choose to have their booster on a walk-in basis at either of our Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, or the Lincolnshire Showground, providing they bring a letter from their hospital consultant.”
On Wednesday, February 2, Lincolnshire Showground’s Mass Vaccination Centre marked a year to the day that it first opened for jabs against coronavirus.