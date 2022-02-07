Hundred new drivers on road in “coming weeks” as Stagecoach bus crisis continues

Stagecoach has revealed there will soon be 100 new drivers on the roads in the East Midlands, including in Lincolnshire, as it attempts to battle against delays and cancellations.

There have already been 40 services cancelled in Lincoln alone on Monday, February 7, as well as others in the county including in Grimsby and Gainsborough.

The problem has been ongoing for a long while and back in September 2021 Stagecoach said it was “working round the clock” to tackle staff shortages causing Lincolnshire bus services to be temporarily cancelled, as the impact of Brexit continues to affect businesses.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said in November last year the firm had “experienced challenges like we have never seen before” during the past 18 months as it worked on resolving the issue.

A spokesperson from Stagecoach East Midlands told The Lincolnite on Monday: “We are taking proactive steps to alleviate our short-term staffing situation and have over 100 drivers within our recruitment process who will be on the roads in the coming weeks across the region.

“Our team are working hard despite the current challenges to ensure the vast majority of services continue running. We will continue to keep our passengers regularly updated on our website and social media channels. We would like to thank all of our passengers for their patience.”

However, this doesn’t stop passengers from feeling the frustration of the regular long list of cancellations currently impacting the services in Lincolnshire.

#Lincoln @LincsBus Due to staff shortages the following services will not be running today. 07/02/22 2 Branston

13:45

15:15 5 St Giles

06:50

07:50

14:20 6 Birchwood

05:15

10:45

11:45

13:15

15:45

17:15

18:45 X6 Birchwood

06:50

07:10

08:30

13:50

15:10

16:30

17:50 — Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) February 7, 2022

#Lincoln @LincsBus Due to staff shortages the following services will not be running today. 07/02/22 7 Ermine Circular

07:05

12:35 8 Ermine Circular

07:50 9 Birchwood

15:00

16:30

18:30 10 Park And Ride

14:20 12 Welton

13:35 13 Waddington

06:50

07:10

08:30

12:30

17:50 — Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) February 7, 2022

#Lincoln @LincsBus Due to staff shortages the following services will not be running today. 07/02/22 15 Hykeham

14:45 16 North Hykeham

07:00

08:30

13:00

14:30

16:00

17:30

19:00 — Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) February 7, 2022

#Grimsby – Due to staff shortages the following services will not be running today. 07/02/22

svc 3 at 14:05 from Grimsby to Morrisons

svc 4 at 14:30 from Morrisons

svc 3 at 15:25 from Cleethorpes

svc 4 at 16:15 from Morrisons

svc 3 at 17:10 from Cleethorpes — Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) February 7, 2022

#Grimsby – Due to staff shortages the following services will not be running today. 07/02/22

svc 4 at 18:00 from Morrisons

svc 3 at 19:00 from Cleethorpes to Grimsby — Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) February 7, 2022

One local bus user in Lincoln, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite he counted at least 99 cancellations on Saturday, February 5.

He said: “The bus cancellations are getting absolutely ridiculous, people are struggling to get to work as this has totally got out of hand. People are paying for mega riders which are very expensive (£14) for a terrible service.”