Free half-term activities for all the family in Lincoln this February

Half-term fun to be had in Lincoln

With February half-term imminent, a series of pop-up free-to-all activities have been organised across Lincoln city centre to keep the family entertained during time off school.

Running every day from February 12 to 20, the activities will be situated across various locations in Lincoln, including the Waterside Shopping Centre and the Cornhill Quarter.

The activities have been organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group, and are funded through the European Regional Development Fund and the Welcome Back Fund.

The money has been allocated to Lincoln by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln BIG says it wanted to bring something “exciting and new” to the city, while also encouraging people to get out the house as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.

All activities will be free of charge and all families are welcome to take part in the fun.

The full activities list is:

Arts and crafts workshops, such as hula hooping and making balloon animals

Makendoo workshops for painting and making both spring and space themed things (rockets, stars, flowers, butterfly masks etc)

Street performances and characters, including puppetry walkabout, Granny Turismo, speed painter Jon Hicks, physical comedian Ian Marchant and a cookery demonstration like no other from Lee Whittingstall and Hugh Fearn

Circus acts offering acrobatics, stilt walking, hula hooping etc

Sports such as tennis and giant cricket

Experiencing Godzilla Town, which invites people to make a mask and enter the city

The full timetable with exact dates and times for the various activities can be found here.