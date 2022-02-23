Jobs boost as new Lincolnshire business park gets green light
Creating around 50 new jobs
A brand new business park on the outskirts of Gainsborough has been given planning permission, paving the way for around 50 new jobs in the area.
Wharton Place will be developed by local commercial and residential property developer, Stirlin, after West Lindsey District Council approved the plans.
The site is located on Foxby Lane, adjacent to Lincolnshire County Council’s business centre, Mercury House, and has easy access to the A1, A15 and M180 road links.
Wharton Place will provide more than 18,500 sq ft of new employment space across 1.3 acres of land, with a mixture of light industrial units, and all the units will benefit from allocated parking, an electric door, toilet facilities and an eaves height of five metres to accommodate a mezzanine floor.
With plans now approved by the council, further details on the first phase are due to be released imminently.
Tony Lawton, managing director of Stirlin, says “We are delighted to receive approval for Wharton Place. We’re seeing a significant increase in demand for modern, cost-effective industrial units for manufacturing and distribution, particularly now that more people than ever are trading online.
“This is the third plot of land in Gainsborough that we have purchased from Lincolnshire County Council, following the success of our two other developments in the area: Stirlin Place and Willoughton Place.
“Our investment in the area is a testament to the town’s growing appeal as a thriving place to live, work and invest in. We are pleased to be able to help facilitate the town’s growing business base and bring new employment to the area.”
Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Councillor for Economy at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The sale of this land and development of the new business park will be a great and substantial addition to this part of Gainsborough.
“Building on and enhancing the commercial offer that is already in place nearby, including our own business centre Mercury House, the land will support businesses to start-up, re-locate and grow.”
Anyone interested in the new units has been asked to contact Stirlin on 01522 682752 or email [email protected].