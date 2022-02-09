Lincoln City boss nominated for League One Manager of the Month award
A series of fine results in January helped turn Imps fortunes around
Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has been nominated for January’s League One Manager of the Month award after picking up three vital wins to steer the Imps clear of the bottom four.
The Imps responded brilliantly in January, as they earned three crucial victories against promotion chasing sides to end a disappointing run of games without wins, and they brought in much needed firepower in the transfer window.
The month started on a very positive note for Appleton’s side, as he beat former side Oxford United 2-0 at the LNER Stadium on January 8, thanks to a debut goal from loanee Morgan Whittaker and an Anthony Scully strike. The win was their first in League One since October 26, away at Wigan Athletic.
That victory at home to Oxford was followed up three days later by a famous win away at Sunderland, inspired by a Chris Maguire hattrick as the Imps ran out 3-1 victors at the Stadium of Light.
Despite losing at home to Cambridge United on January 15, Lincoln City were back to winning ways in dramatic fashion on January 22, securing a last-gasp 2-1 win away at this season’s surprise package, play-off contenders Plymouth Argyle; courtesy of John Marquis’ debut goal and Max Melbourne’s injury time winner.
The month ended in disappointing circumstances with a home loss to Burton Albion on January 29, but results accumulated throughout the month meant Michael Appleton had steered Lincoln City away from immediate danger of the relegation places.
The results in January meant the Imps earned nine points from five games, their joint-biggest points tally in a single month so far this season.
The Imps are currently in 17th place in the League One table, following Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Morecambe, sitting five points above the drop zone with two games in hand.
Appleton will be up against Cambridge boss Mark Bonner, MK Dons’ Liam Manning and Wigan manager Leam Richardson for the award, which is set to be announced on Friday, February 11.