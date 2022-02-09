Lincoln City boss nominated for League One Manager of the Month award

The world’s fastest woman on two wheels lives right here in Lincolnshire, and she has set out on an ambitious mission to smash her own record this year.

Becci Ellis, originally from Leeds but now living in Scunthorpe, is a self-confessed thrill-seeker with a lifelong passion for motorsport racing, and in 2014 she wrote her name into the history books.

She went from a standstill to 264.1 miles per hour to break the world record for the fastest speed achieved by a woman riding a vehicle with two wheels, which previously stood at 243.6mph.

Becci is not content with just having this record, though, and wants to push the boundaries to the next level later this year. She will be attempting the unprecedented feat of reaching speeds of 300mph on a new motorcycle she has bought and developed with the help of engineer Graham Sykes.

“I sold the original record bike in 2021 and decided to build another one because we wanted to fine tune it and make different parts to help reach faster speeds,” Becci told The Lincolnite.

“The original had hit its limit and we plateaued. We’ve done a lot of testing on the new bike over the last year and things are looking good, so fingers crossed we can get some more records under our belt.”

She will have two attempts at the record, one in May and another in September, with both taking place on the main runway at Elvington Airfield, which is more than two miles long.

The bike she is using has no electrics and relies solely on steam power, using 100 litres of water heated up to 200C which is released through valves to create almost a tonne of thrust for a few seconds.

Becci’s journey started in childhood, when her older bother got a motorbike and she became “fascinated” by it, before eventually getting her own at 17 years old and regularly going to watch races across the country.

She said: “I met my husband through motorcycling and decided to have a go myself when I was 23 or 24.”

You’d be forgiven for thinking riding a machine this powerful would be immensely difficult and nerve-racking, and Becci says you’re certainly not wrong to think that.

She added: “You have to stay as fit and light as possible, COVID lockdowns halted my training a bit, which means I still have some work to do before being ready to take on the world record.

“A lot of people seem to think you’re clinging on for life, but the bike is built for purpose, you fit into the bike and the only stresses you get are from side winds, it’s like another limb like an extra leg or something.

“If you’re not nervous you shouldn’t be doing it, the dangers are obvious so you have to always be thinking and aware of them. Once you set off, though, the nerves disappear because you need full concentration.”

Becci is hoping her achievements will pave the way for more women to take part in motorsport, as well as helping to make racing appealing to a younger audience.

“It’s not really a ladies’ sport but we’re trying to bring more publicity and get more women involved. We’ve got big plans for land speed racing, most people involved in the sport are around my age, surprisingly.

“As long as I can ride the bike and still have the ability to go fast I can’t see there being a problem!”