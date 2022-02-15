Lincoln Minster School opens new £250k play facility for pupils
Break time just got a whole lot more exciting for pupils at Lincoln Minster School, with the completion of a new £250,000 outdoor learning and play facility.
The new facilities at the school took four months to complete, having started in October 2021, and will now be available to use across all year groups at the preparatory school, from reception up to year six.
Developed by Timothy Playscapes, the independent co-educational day and boarding school on Upper Lindum Street in Lincoln will benefit from spaces for role play, adventurous climbing areas, tipis, woodland campsite features and even running water play.
It comes as the school was recently ranked among the top 40 preparatory schools in the UK in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2022.
Maria Young, Lincoln Minster School Headmistress, said: “Providing an inspiring environment for outdoor learning and play is important for us here at Lincoln Minster School.
“The interactive and stimulating outdoor learning environment will provide our pupils with an enriched learning experience and give them the opportunity to build their confidence and learn new sets of skills.”