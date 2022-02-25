Lincoln woman banned from driving after A15 Lincoln bypass crash
She was also fined and ordered to pay costs
A drink-driver who caused a crash last month which closed the A15 Lincoln Eastern Bypass has been banned for 28 months.
Sylwia Zajac, 42, was close to three times the limit when her Honda Civic was involved in the collision with three vehicles on the Washingborough side of the roundabout at about 2pm on January 31.
Following her arrest, the defendant blew 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
The road was closed for about 90 minutes while debris was cleared.
Zajac, of Washingborough, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 24, to plead guilty to drink-driving.
After hearing the evidence, the bench ordered a pre-sentence report by a probation officer which was completed on the day.
Zajac’s solicitor said in mitigation: “Financially, to bear the burden of a fine will be a form of punishment.
“I would urge you to follow the recommendation in the report of a fine and a period of disqualification.
“If you were prepared to offer the drink-driver awareness course, she would like to take that opportunity.”
The chair of the bench told Zajac: “We have listened to what has been said today (Thursday, February 24) and we note that you have recognised you have an alcohol problem and self-referred to We Are With You. So that’s a positive.
“However, we also consider that you did drive more than just a short distance and there was an accident that was caused by your drink-driving.”
Zajac’s ban can be cut by 28 weeks with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.
She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.