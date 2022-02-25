Lincolnshire fire crews raise record-breaking £30k with ‘Santa sleigh’ tours

The highest total the tour has ever raised!

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue raised more than £30,000 for charity over the Christmas period thanks to the support of the local community.

During November and December last year, fire crews from across the county held their popular ‘Santa sleigh’ tours around towns and villages in Lincolnshire.

There were also some drive-through and walk-through events at fire stations in the county.

This week it was announced an impressive, and record-breaking, grand total of £30,908.53 was raised and has been sent to the Fire Fighters Charity, which offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

This is more than any of the service’s Christmas fundraising efforts have ever raised before.

Station manager Lee Marsh said: “The Fire Fighters Charity does incredible work to support current and ex-firefighters and their families. They support so many people in what can be a very challenging role.

“This is a great achievement for Lincolnshire in raising more money than ever over Christmas. To put it into context against other fire services, Kent raised £19,000 and Scotland raised £15,000.”

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “What an amazing achievement for our fire crews who take the time to run events, and ensure they are in line with all the safety guidance, to raise money for a great cause.

“But also, thank you to everyone in the county who came to support their efforts and have been so generous.”

Meanwhile, over the coming months Lincolnshire fire crews are expected to announce details of upcoming charity car wash events.