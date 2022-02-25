Lincolnshire gets £235k emergency response upgrade

Improved and more reliable use of drones in emergencies is one of four projects to share £235k funding secured by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum.

Four bids to the government for funding from the Local Resilience Funding Pilot scheme were successful.

Having the additional funding means the county council can respond more effectively utilising advanced technology.

The projects that have secured funding are:

£50,000 for improved and more reliable use of drones in emergencies

£40,000 to help engagement with communities regarding emergency preparedness

£70,000 to upgrade rest centre systems and documentation

£75,000 for improved and integrated mapping software

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Responding to larger emergencies – particularly flooding but also major transport incidents or the loss of critical infrastructure – is a crucial role of public services.

“Having this additional funding means we can respond more effectively utilising advanced technology. It will also support our efforts to warn and inform the public before, during and after emergencies.”

Ian Reed, head of emergency planning at the county council, said: “Recent emergencies have shown us how useful technology such as drones and GIS can be to get real-time intelligence and a better spatial understanding of affected areas.

“In Lincolnshire we want to make sure we can use this to its best potential and are ambitious about what can be achieved when we work together.

“No other area of the country has had approval for more than one project, so we’re delighted to have been recognised for our innovation in this way.”