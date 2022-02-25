Ukrainian woman living in Lincoln calls for world to unite against Putin

“I wish there was more we could do in the UK”

A Ukrainian woman living in Lincoln says she feels helpless watching the country she loves coming under attack from Russia, and is calling for the world to unite together.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military attack in Ukraine on Thursday, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

At least 33 civilian sites have been targeted, according to BBC News, with 137 Ukrainian citizens – both soldiers and civilians – killed on Thursday, while Russia has lost 450 personnel.

We can confirm the following developments in Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/YqFUyj2HbO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 25, 2022

Defence Ministers from the QUINT nations – 🇬🇧 UK, 🇺🇸 United States, 🇩🇪 Germany, 🇫🇷 France and 🇮🇹 Italy – spoke today about our allied response to Russia’s aggressive violation of 🇺🇦 Ukraine’s sovereign territory. Following the call, Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP said: 👇 pic.twitter.com/nvkKa4qJl3 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 24, 2022

Christina Clark, who is from Ukraine and living in Lincoln, is keeping in touch with her family and friends who are “preparing to escape” but she is very concerned for their safety.

She told BBC Look North: “I wish there was more we could do in the UK, but also I understand that the British people don’t want their soldiers going and fighting for somebody else’s country.

“I think at the moment, against somebody like Putin, we need to all unite together as the whole world and just try and protect the borders of one country. Because if he can invade Ukraine, who says he’s going to stop there.”

Gainsborough’s Sir Edward Leigh was among the Greater Lincolnshire MPs to speak out about the situation, which he described as “an unprovoked and unjustified act”, while Lincoln’s Karl McCartney called for “decisive action to defend a sovereign state”.