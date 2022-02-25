Sleaford pub starts doggy dinner dates – serving pups steaks and sausages

A bar in Sleaford has taken its food service offerings to the next level with the introduction of dinner dates for dogs, and they’re proving a big hit already!

Watergate Yard is an independent bar and kitchen in Sleaford, and for a number of years it has been at the epicentre of the town’s food and drink sector, but now it’s not just humans they will be catering for.

Introduced this week are ‘The Yard Dog Dates’, which invites pet owners to bring their pups along to the pub for a romantic dinner with their furry friends.

On the menu are grilled sausages, chicken breast, and even a 5oz rump steak, and don’t worry, your dogs also have the vegetarian option of seasonal veg and rice. Prices vary from £2.95 to the high-end £5.50 for the steak.

Owner of Watergate Yard Ryan Blankley told The Lincolnite: “Watergate has always been a dog friendly venue, inside or outside we’re happy.

“A friend of mine shared an image with me which had the idea of a dog menu for a bit of fun, but I thought we actually could do this, so that’s where the idea of ‘The Yard Dog Dates’ came from.

“We’ve had loads of positive responses on social media, as well as several dogs in for dinner so far. We’ve always been a very popular bar in town for people of all ages, now we’re the favourite doggie hangout too.”

The dog dates are available whenever Watergate Yard is open, which is seven days a week, 11am to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to midnight Thursday to Saturday.

The bar also offers live music in its outdoor section, and to book a table or find out more information, visit either the Watergate Yard website or Facebook page.