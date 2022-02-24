Lincolnshire pub and B&B to appear on C4’s Four in a Bed

Not the first Lincolnshire business to appear on the show!

A pub and B&B in Woodhall Spa will appear in the popular Channel 4’s Four in a Bed next week and the owners are excited ahead of the show airing.

The Channel 4 show sees B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts.

Next week will see David and Leigh, who own Village Limits Pub and B&B on Stixwould Road, trying to beat their competitors to the top prize when the episode airs on Monday, February 28.

When contacted by The Lincolnite, the owners said they were unable to give any interviews until the whole programme has aired, but they put up a short post about their excitement on their social media page.

It read: “That’s right! Your local pub and B&B will be appearing on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed. You can tune in and watch us from Monday. We can’t wait to watch along with you.”

They are not the first Lincolnshire business to appear on the show in recent years.

Earlier this month Peter Storey and his partner Alex Muse, who run The George Inn in Barton-Upon-Humber, were named as the winners by just 0.5% after being pitted against other hoteliers in Holmfirth, Blackpool and Warwickshire.

Debbie Grant, who owns Lincoln Holiday Retreat on Pig Lane, off Skellingthorpe Road, finished as runner-up in 2018.

At the time the former NHS worker told The Lincolnite she felt like a winner despite missing out on top spot. She said: “I walked away as a winner with my integrity intact, that to me is worth more. I had so much fun, met some great people and my yellow belly laughed until it hurt.”