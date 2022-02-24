Mountain Warehouse opens in Lincoln Cornhill tomorrow
“Offering quality outdoor clothing and equipment”
Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Mountain Warehouse will open a new shop on Friday after taking over the unit formerly occupied by its sister company Neon Sheep.
Neon Sheep opened at 9-12 Cornhill in September 2019 and was the 15th UK store for the UK brand at the time.
It closed for the last time on February 11 this year. It is understood that it struggled to recover from COVID lockdowns.
The shop has been converted into a Mountain Warehouse store, which will open on Friday, February 25.
A poster in the window on Thursday says there will be Warehouse clearance sale “with up to 60% off”.
Mountain Warehouse was founded in 1997 by Mark Neale and has grown from a single outlet store to over 300 shops in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America. Mr Neale launched retail chain Neon Sheep in 2017.