Overturned car blocks traffic in Lincoln after ‘crashing into tree’

Traffic was disrupted in Lincoln today as an overturned car blocked both sides of a road in the Ermine area of the city.

Lincolnshire Police attended a single vehicle crash on Longdales Road at around 1.06pm on Wednesday, reporting it as a “damage only collision” involving a Ford Focus.

The driver was reported to be well after the incident and no arrests were made, but the road was closed in both directions until just after 2pm while recovery took place. It has since been reopened to traffic.

An eyewitness told The Lincolnite the car had crashed into a tree and ended up on its side, but the driver quickly got out the car and stood uninjured out the way of danger waiting for emergency services.