Balaclava wearing teen appears in court over knifepoint robbery of Hykeham shop
He has been given numerous bail conditions
A teenager has made a first appearance in court over a robbery at a newsagent’s in North Hykeham on Tuesday, February 8.
Liam Mapleston, 18, is accused of using a large kitchen knife to rob McColl’s of £200, while wearing a balaclava, at about 5.30am. Two members of staff were present at the time.
Mr Mapleston, who is charged with robbery at the shop in The Forum and possession of a knife in a public place, appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 9.
Due to the serious nature of a robbery charge, the case can only be dealt with at crown court.
Mapleston, of Ullswater Close, North Hykeham, will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on March 9.
He was granted bail with conditions to live and sleep at his home address; to be electronically monitored for a 7pm-7am curfew; to report to the police station at South Park, Lincoln, daily between 10am and 1pm; not to go to The Forum and not to contact the two staff members involved in the incident.