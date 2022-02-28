Rugby Report: Wins for Boston, Sleaford, Gainsborough and Scunthorpe

Boston, Sleaford, Gainsborough and Market Rasen’s men’s 1st XVs and Scunthorpe Women were among the winning Lincolnshire rugby teams at the weekend.

In an all Lincolnshire clash in Midlands Three East (North), a hat-trick of tries from Jack Wright helped Boston to a 29-5 victory at Grimsby.

Josh Cook also scored a try for the visitors and Wayne Harley kicked three conversions and one penalty. Danny Wilson was named as Boston’s man-of-the-match.

Grimsby had a decent amount of attacking possession, but just couldn’t turn it into enough points.

The home side’s only try of the match was scored by Mike Porter.

Two Lincolnshire sides also met in Midlands Four East (North) as Sleaford beat North Hykeham 16-0.

Aidan Smith and Dave Titmus both scored tries for Sleaford, while captain Dan Mackie kicked two penalties.

Full-back Mark Munton was named as North Hykeham’s man-of-the-match.

Hykeham mounted good pressure on Sleaford in the latter stages of the game, but couldn’t quite convert it into points.

North Hykeham’s junior section is continuing to grow and develop after another positive training session on Sunday.

Training takes place at Ruston Sports & Social Club on Newark Road in Lincoln between 10am-11am every Sunday. The junior section is for children in school years one and two.

Midlands Four East (North) league leaders Gainsborough were missing a number of players but showed their strength in depth with a 24-7 win away against Worksop.

Kieron Smythe and man-of-the-match Ben Watson scored two tries piece for Gainsborough and Tudor Roberts kicked two conversions.

Market Rasen & Louth progressed through to the next round of the NLD Cup after a last-minute try by debutant George Padwick secured a dramatic 26-24 victory against Stamford.

Captain George Grant, Tom Lewis, and Fred Fenwick also scored tries for Rasen, with Spencer Holvey kicking three conversions.

Deepings 1st XV were not in action at the weekend, but their veterans team – Deeping Dinosaurs – secured a hard-fought 29-24 win at home against Stamford.

Daniel Bancroft grabbed two tries for Deeping Dinosaurs, while Archie Sawyer, James Laud, and Steve Mansbridge each scored one. Richard Preece and Chris Barrett successfully kicked one conversion apiece for the home side.

Ed Flint, Steve Jordan and Greg Bayliss were among the try scorers for Stamford.

Meanwhile, Deepings youngster Billy Musson was selected for the East Midlands Under-20’s squad for Sunday’s match against Leicestershire.

Billy has progressed through the club’s minis and juniors sections, and graduated from the colts, to become a key member of the first team.

He played the final 20 minutes as East Midlands won 28-15 to secure a quarter final clash against Yorkshire.

Lincoln’s senior sides were without a fixture, but the minis and juniors did the rugby club proud at the weekend.

Debutant Louis Whittaker and Finn Clements both scored two tries as Lincoln’s Under-14s impressed in a 50-22 victory against Peterborough.

Charlie Bargh, Harry Taylor, McKenzie Cotterill, and Max Cartwright also scored tries in a game, which saw several Lincoln players deliberately play out of position to grow their rugby knowledge.

Jack Mapleston kicked four conversions and Sebastian Griffin added two.

Lincoln’s Under-15s battled hard during their 29-5 defeat against Sleaford in the NLD Cup.

Tyler King scored a try for Lincoln who remained defiant throughout the game and made Sleaford work for every score.

Lincoln’s Under-10s competed in the Prima Cup at Welford Road – the home of Leicester Tigers – on Sunday.

The tournament also included Tamworth and Oadby Wiggs and there was a great display of fair play, passion, resilience and teamwork from all the clubs involved.

In the Women’s National Challenge 2 North (East), a hat-trick of tries from Cassie Milestone helped Scunthorpe Women to a 40-17 home victory against Wetherby.

Ewa Jasek, Jorja Lyons and Jazz Clark also scored tries for the home side.

Clark also successfully kicked five conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s post-match awards for back, forward and the opposition’s choice for home player of the match were given to Jorja Lyons, Jodie Britcliffe and Mel Wright respectively.

Stamford Women battled hard throughout in what was their first ever away game, which unfortunately ended in a 62-0 win for Milton Keynes Ladies.