Scunthorpe scaffolders still on strike after four months
Actavo argue pay is “broadly on par” with agreed rates
Scaffolding workers in Scunthorpe are still protesting about their pay four months on from their first demonstration, demanding a 13% pay increase ‘to meet national agreements’.
Protests have been ongoing since October, with scaffolding workers based on the British Steel site in Scunthorpe striking against their employer Actavo, calling for pay improvements of 13%.
This pay increase would meet the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry rate, and the workers say they have been in negotiations over a raise since 2019, but so far it has been to no avail.
Protestors are saying that all they ask for is to be treated fairly, and have reserved praise for the support of Unite the Union, who have joined the workers at multiple strikes.
A spokesperson for Actavo said the company was keen to find a solution, but argues that their pay rates are “broadly on a par” with the national average for scaffolding works.