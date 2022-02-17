Section of A15 closed due to lorry crash
Avoid the area if you can
The A15 at Waddingham has been closed in both directions following a single vehicle crash involving an HGV.
The road was closed at 3pm after an HGV crashed between the Cliff Road and Atterby turn off. It is unclear if the driver has suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.
Traffic maps are reporting slow moving traffic and a road closure at the A15 near Bishop Norton and Waddington, affecting traffic between Lincoln and the M180.
Lincolnshire Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible, and will provide an update when more information is available.