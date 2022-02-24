Six-bed home on 8-acres with fishing lake and vineyard listed for £2m

A dream rural property in North Lincolnshire with more unique features than you could ever dream of, including your very own fishing lake and paddocks, has been listed on the market for £2 million.
The property on Brigg Road in North Lincolnshire has been listed at a guide price of £2 million by estate agents Fine & Country (view the full listing here), and its extensive grounds offer plenty of reason for intrigue.
If six bedrooms and four bathrooms with an open plan living dining and kitchen area weren’t enough for you, then how does eight acres of land with your own lake, vineyard, paddocks, games room, sun room and studio workshop sound?
What a view, and it could be all yours. | Photo: Fine & Country
This grand country residence is arranged to offer equestrian facilities as well as a space for fishing, while also maintaining traditional homely features inside.
Let’s take a closer look:
The property is located in the heart of eight acres of land. | Photo: Fine & Country
Stunning walking routes all within your land. | Photo: Fine & Country
A centrepiece staircase to the first floor in the entrance hallway. | Photo: Fine & Country
The kitchen is open plan, offering dining and living space as well. | Photo: Fine & Country
There are six spacious bedrooms inside. | Photo: Fine & Country
Each bedroom comes with its own unique character and style. | Photo: Fine & Country
The home switches between tiled flooring and carpet throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country
Multiple sitting areas to kick back and relax. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
A chance to play some piano on your way upstairs. | Photo: Fine & Country
A bright games room complete with a pool table. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
The four bathrooms all have modern designs. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
There are numerous detached outbuildings in the garden space. | Photo: Fine & Country
The fishing lake is surrounding by beautiful scenery. | Photo: Fine & Country
Ever wanted your very own vineyard? | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
An ideal sun trap for the warm months in the Lincolnshire countryside. | Photo: Fine & Country
The lake stretches far and wide. | Photo: Fine & Country
Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.