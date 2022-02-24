Work begins on Lincoln’s £21m full fibre broadband rollout

A £21 million project to provide gigabit-speed broadband to almost every home in Lincoln has got under way in the city.

Lincoln has been selected as one of the cities to benefit from a £4 billion investment programme from CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform.

It is hoped the project will bring gigabit-speed broadband to nearly every home and business in the city, as well as to around eight million premises across the country.

The 100% fibre optic cables will be used to carry data at light speed all the way from your home to the point of connection, giving users speeds of up to 1,000Mbps for upload and download.

Work began in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 23 at Saxilby Road, with further works due to start on Greetwell Road on February 28.

Traffic management systems are being put in place to minimise disruption in the areas while work takes place, lasting around two days on Saxilby Road and then until March 11 at Greetwell Road.

The next phase will see the work progress onto Monks Road, Cannon Street and Winn Street in the coming weeks and months.

Services are not yet available in Lincoln, but as soon as they go live, customers will be able to access full fibre services via Vodafone, Talk Talk, IDNet and other providers that are expected to join the network soon.

As part of the project, Neal Wright has been appointed by CityFirbe as the city manager for Lincoln, overseeing and spearheading the delivery of works in the area.

He has previously led similar projects in Derby and Nottingham, and is currently in charge of the rollout in Worcester, so will be building on his wealth of experience to bring super-fast broadband delivery to Lincoln.

Neal said: “A state-of-the-art digital infrastructure plays a crucial role in growing and protecting local economies and I’m delighted to be leading such works in Lincoln, which will transform the city’s digital capabilities for decades to come.

“While the benefits of full fibre broadband are undeniable, we completely understand that this project is a major undertaking for the community – particularly when we need to install the network in busy arteries such as Saxilby Road and Greetwell Road.

“We’d like to reassure Lincoln residents that we are doing everything we can to manage disruption as much as possible, and thank them for their support and patience.”

To register your interest in boosting your home’s broadband you can visit the CityFibre website.