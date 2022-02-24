The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital present cheque with charity quiz donations
More than £2,100 raised for the air ambulance
A cheque of over £2,000 has been presented to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law & DPS Digital after the Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz they hosted in air of the charity.
The fundraising event was held at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln on November 25, serving up a night of entertainment in the form of a speed quiz, a fizz reception and a two course meal, all for a good cause.
Hosted by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital, the Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz was in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, who provide urgent support for Lincolnshire residents during their times of need.
A total of £2,104 was raised for the crucial charity, with £1,500 coming from ticket sales and the rest coming from a prize raffle, with gifts donated by the likes of Lincoln City FC, Lincoln Cathedral and The Tower Hotel.
The cheque was presented to the ambucopter charity at its new purpose-built headquarters near RAF Waddington, which was opened by Prince Edward in September last year.
Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “The Lincolnite always supports crucial charities like LNAACT, and we’re delighted we could help make a difference.”