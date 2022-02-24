38 seconds ago

The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital present cheque with charity quiz donations

More than £2,100 raised for the air ambulance
Over £2,000 was presented to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance by hosts of the annual Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz, The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A cheque of over £2,000 has been presented to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law & DPS Digital after the Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz they hosted in air of the charity.

The fundraising event was held at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln on November 25, serving up a night of entertainment in the form of a speed quiz, a fizz reception and a two course meal, all for a good cause.

Hosted by The Lincolnite, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital, the Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz was in aid of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, who provide urgent support for Lincolnshire residents during their times of need.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance have responded to over 22,000 life-threatening missions since launching in 1994. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A total of £2,104 was raised for the crucial charity, with £1,500 coming from ticket sales and the rest coming from a prize raffle, with gifts donated by the likes of Lincoln City FC, Lincoln Cathedral and The Tower Hotel.

The cheque was handed to the charity at the LNAA headquarters.

The cheque was presented to the ambucopter charity at its new purpose-built headquarters near RAF Waddington, which was opened by Prince Edward in September last year.

Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor at The Lincolnite.

Daniel Ionescu, Managing Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “The Lincolnite always supports crucial charities like LNAACT, and we’re delighted we could help make a difference.”

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

