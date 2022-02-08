The Lincolnite tries: Urban Putters’ new crazy golf course

A new and fun nine-hole urban crazy golf course opens in Lincoln on Wednesday (February 9) and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview to try it out.

Urban Putters is set to open at Vulcan Park on George Street in Lincoln and joins its two sister companies in the same building – Axed Lincoln and Escape Lincoln.

Each hole at Urban Putters has its own unique theme full of surprises and photo opportunities, and they have quirky names, including ‘Dude, Where’s My Par’, ‘It’s Ball or Nothin’ and ‘Pump Up The Jam’, while a UV light one called ‘Eat, Sleep, Game, Repeat’ is a favourite among the staff.

All three companies at the site are owned by Ben Whitehand and Tom Owen, who work alongside brand manager Rosie Smith, and their latest venture has created five new jobs.

Nine holes for one to four players is priced at £9 per person, with discounts available for larger groups of 12+, and 10% off for anyone booking more than one activity in the venue.

It is advised to book online here in advance, or for larger bookings to email [email protected]. Bookings can also be made by calling 07340 506644.

Customers can also enjoy food with their experience, from independent local restaurant Dough LoCo.

Brand manager Rosie Smith told The Lincolnite: “We think that Lincoln deserves to have the same cool and alternative things to do like the bigger cities. With the university growing, the regeneration of the Cornhill, and more independents opening, we want to be a big part of that.”

Assistant manager Charlotte Broadhurst said: “I am so excited for it to be open as we’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”

Urban Putters will be open Wednesdays to Sundays between 10am and 10pm.

See the rest of our photo gallery below: