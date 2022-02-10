Thieves steal RAF Cadets minibus from Gainsborough site
It was bought using money raised through charitable events
Police are investigating the theft of a minibus owned by an Air Cadets squadron in Gainsborough.
The minibus was stolen from the Drill Hall premises on Ropery Road between 5pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday. The Drill Hall is home to Gainsborough’s Royal Air Force Air Cadets unit, serving 12 to 20-year-olds in the area.
The premises was broken into with the gates being forced open and damaged, before the squadron’s minibus was taken.
It is used to transport cadets and staff to various local activities, and it has been described as a critical asset allowing cadets to make the most of their RAF experience.
The minibus was bought by the unit, largely through fundraising and charitable activities, so to have it stolen has been a damaging blow to the Air Cadets.
The Ford Transit minibus is plan white, a long wheelbase version with a distinctive black gloss grill area on the front.
Flt Lt Lee Chapman, Officer Commanding 203 Gainsborough Squadron, said: “It is a major blow to the unit and naturally to the cadets. At a time when we are recovering from COVID-19 and getting back to normality, this will have an additional impact.
“Why anyone would steal from an organisation that does so much to promote the values of citizenship and is there to develop our future generations is beyond me.”
If you have any information or have seen the minibus, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 65 of February 10.