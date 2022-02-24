Three-time world champion comes to Lincoln Snooker Club – and wins 12/12 exhibitions

Mark Williams is one of the greatest players of all time

Snooker royalty came to Lincoln for an exhibition at a local club, in the form of three-time world champion Mark Williams.

Mark Williams, 46, is a Welsh snooker player with the nickname ‘The Welsh Potting Machine’ because of his fantastic ability at the table, which earned him multiple spots as world number one, as well as three World Championships.

He won the Snooker World Championship in 2000, 2003 and most recently in 2018, and he dedicated his time to a local club on Friday, February 18 when he arrived at Lincoln Snooker Club for an exhibition.

Mark met and played local players, winning all 12 exhibition frames and making four century breaks, including one which saw him miss a black on 113 on the way to what could have been a maximum 147.

The former world number one was very complimentary of the club, praising the facilities and the tables before saying it reminds him of the snooker clubs he played at in his early days before going professional.

Lincoln Snooker Club owner Phillip Cross said: “It’s great for snooker in the city and we hope that bringing these players to Lincoln encourages new people to the game, as well as benefiting the club and our local league [Lincoln & District Billiards & Snooker Association].”

It is the second legendary figure in the world of snooker to pay the club a visit in recent times, as ‘The Whirlwind’ Jimmy White came to Lincoln for an exhibition of his own in August 2021.

If you wish to become a member at Lincoln Snooker Club or take part in the coaching clubs, contact them either by telephone on 01522 527427 or via email at [email protected].