Young environment group in North East Lincolnshire helping Keep Britain Tidy

A group of children from Grimsby and Cleethorpes will represent North East Lincolnshire after making it to the finals of the Keep Britain Tidy Awards.

The annual awards ceremony is hosted by leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and takes place at the charity’s annual network conference at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole hotel on Thursday, February 10.

North East Lincolnshire will be proudly represented at the awards by the Green Influencers, a group of 10-14-year-olds from Grimsby and Cleethorpes that have been going above and beyond in their caring for the environment.

The group are in the final three of the Young Litter Heroes category, which celebrates outstanding contribution which demonstrates commitment to reducing litter and protecting the local environment.

The Green Influencers is a national project led by Ernest Cook Trust, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Department of Culture, Media & Sport, with the local group started by Voluntary Action North East Lincolnshire.

They often organise events for young people and their families, supporting the area by arranging gardening activities, litter picks and river cleans, as well as designing awareness posters and creating doggy bag holders.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Green Influencers are an inspiration to us all. It’s a huge achievement for them to reach the final of the Keep Britain Tidy Awards and we wish them every success at the ceremony.

“North East Lincolnshire is a better place because of the work they do and we’re all immensely proud of them.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “I would like to congratulate North East Lincolnshire’s Green Influencers on being shortlisted for one of our annual awards.

“We know that people want to live in places that are clean and tidy and local authorities, and their communities, have a massive role to play in this and should rightly be recognised for their efforts.

“We are thrilled that so many authorities entered our awards and, again, the standard was incredibly high. We look forward to seeing representatives from North East Lincolnshire Council and the Green Influencers group at our awards ceremony in Birmingham in February.”

The group will often meet online or at the Grimsby in Bloom cafe in Duke of York Gardens, and Reynolds Children Centre in Cleethorpes.

If you know someone aged between 10 and 14 who would like to join in with local community projects, email [email protected] to join the Green Influencers group.