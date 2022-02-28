Zero star rating for two Grimsby pizza takeaways

Two Grimsby pizzerias have both been given the lowest possible food hygiene rating.

Pizza Planet on Brighowgate and Antalya Pizzeria on Pasture Street were each awarded zero stars, meaning urgent improvements are necessary.

North East Lincolnshire Council hygiene inspectors visited the two premises in January, and the results have now been made public.

Pizza Planet said that the issues had been around gas safety, and they were confident of getting a full score when they were re-inspected.

A staff member said: “We were closed for a couple weeks because of gas safety, which is what caused the problems.

“They are coming back to have another look next week.

“We will get no less than five stars, we promise that.”

Antalya Pizzerias were also contacted for comment.

Takeaways are evaluated for their food hygiene and safety, the standards and cleanliness of the building and the management.

Antalya Pizza got extremely low scores for the last two categories, meaning “almost total non-compliance with statutory obligations”.

There were also problems with the food safety itself. Its score indicated “Some major non-compliance with statutory obligations – more effort required to prevent fall in standards.”

Pizza Planet also received low marks across the board.

The results show that management had a “Varying record of compliance. Poor appreciation of hazards and control measures. No food safety management system”.

Here are other pizza takeaways and restaurants in North East Lincolnshire which currently hold five-star hygiene ratings:

Belisima Pizza – Chelmsford Avenue, Grimsby

Dominic’s Pizza – Greengables Avenue, New Waltham

Domino’s Pizza – Victoria Street, Grimsby

Domino’s Pizza – Laceby Road, Grimsby

Domino’s Pizza – St Peter’s Avenue, Cleethorpes

Hawler Pizza & Kebab Express – Hainton Avenue, Grimsby

La Pizzeria – Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes

Maf’s Pizza – Park Street, Cleethorpes

Milano’s Pizza – Lynton Avenue, Grimsby

Papa John’s Pizza – Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes

Pizza House – Little Coates Road, Cleethorpes

Pizza Hut – Victoria Street, Grimsby

Pizza Pronto – Waltham Road, Grimsby

Pizza Roma – Middlethorpe Road, Cleethorpes

Waltham Pizza House – High Street, Waltham