Appeal to find driver who didn’t stop for police in Lincoln
Suspected stolen car
Just before 3pm, Wednesday 30 March, officers were travelling along Rope Walk, Lincoln, when they spotted a blue Audi A4.
They believed the vehicle to be stolen. They indicated for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so and made off, travelling the wrong way around the roundabout by University Bridge.
The blue Audi travelled along Brayford Way over University Bridge and was driven up Yarborough Road. It was later seen on Newland just before 3.10pm.
We found the vehicle abandoned in an alleyway on Charles Street West shortly afterwards. The driver had left the vehicle and ran off.
We know the vehicle collided with at least 2 other vehicles as it failed to stop for police.
Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have captured the incident on their dashcam or other video recording device to contact us. We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and may have information that will help our investigation.
There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 229 of 30 March in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 229 of 30 March.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.