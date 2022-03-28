Bare-looking Peacocks shop in Lincoln shuts for good

Man-of-the-match Ben Crowe scored two tries as a commanding second-half performance saw Lincoln claim a 40-5 win at Southwell.

Josh White and Olly Stringer also each grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln, who have now won seven games in a row in all competitions.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked five conversions for Lincoln, while Southwell’s only points came via a try from Nick Gill.

The result, coupled with December’s 18-3 home victory, means Simon Green’s Lincoln completed a league double over Southwell who are coached by former Wales international player Andy Powell.

Lincoln captain Lewis Wilson said: “It was a good performance from 1 to 18. We switched off in phases, but all in all it was a convincing win, and thanks to Southwell for hosting us.

“Stand out performances from our front three (Olly Stringer, Ben Crowe and Matt Keeton) and we look forward to building to the end of the season and beyond.”

Lincoln’s next match in Midlands Two East (North) will see them travel to face league leaders Long Eaton on April 2 before a home game against Loughborough the following weekend.

Fitness and game management in the latter stages of the match proved to be the difference as Lincoln’s Imps XV battled hard in a 46-19 defeat at Southwell.

Laguna Fisiihoi marked his comeback with a try, while Sam Moate and Jack Miles also crossed for five-pointers and Jack Randell added two conversions.

Nathan King scored four tries for Southwell and Ben Walker, Ollie Richards, and Rob Stewart each scored one.

Paul Rich successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty.

Lincoln’s Under-13s secured a place in the NLD Cup Final after a 20-15 victory at home against Mansfield.

Morgan Jones grabbed two tries for Lincoln with James Thomas and Morgan Beese each scoring one.

Lincoln’s Under-14s also reached their respective NLD Cup Final after a hat-trick of tries by Max Cartwright helped them to a 32-10 win away against Nottingham Moderns.

Charlie Bargh, Mackenzie Goodwin-Cotterill, and Sebastian Griffin also scored tries for Lincoln, with the latter adding one conversion.

Lincoln Ladies’ final league fixture of the season against Sleaford was postponed and they are waiting to find out if and when it will be re-arranged.

Meanwhile, NLD Womens Rugby recently announced their 2022 Training Squad, which includes the following nine players from Lincolnshire clubs: Abigail Lee (Lincoln), Georgina Tomlinson (Lincoln), Cassie Milestone (Scunthorpe), Cathryn Neville (Boston), Hannah Dennis (Stamford), Jessica Pearce (Stamford), Joanna Moorhouse (University of Lincoln), Kyra Balderstone (Boston), and Lycia Elston (Boston).

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, it was a difficult day for Scunthorpe who suffered a 54-12 away against a Sheffield side who are second in the league.

Jack Brunt scored both tries for Scunthorpe and Josh Clarke added a conversion.

In Midlands Two East (North), Market Rasen & Louth battled to a 29-29 draw away against Ashby.

Spencer Holvey, Joe McDonnell, Sam Lempard, Stuart Cunningham, and Marius Berger scored the tries for the visitors and Eddie Nicholls added two conversions.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford are now without a league win in six matches after a 26-0 defeat away against Vipers.

In Midlands Three East (North), third-placed Kesteven secured a losing bonus point after battling hard in a 29-22 away defeat against Bakewell Mannerians.

Tom Wood, Will Walker and James Goodrich all scored tries for Kesteven, while hooker Sean Cummings put in a man-of-the-match performance for the visitors.

Liam Shields kicked two conversions and a penalty in a close-fought contest in Derbyshire.

Sam Gray and James Smith both scored tries as Boston also suffered a narrow defeat in a 26-18 loss at Sileby Town.

Wayne Harley kicked two penalties and one conversion for Boston.

Billy Stainton and Lewis Newsum crossed for a try apiece in Grimsby’s 24-12 defeat at Belper.

Grimsby’s remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews as he successfully kicked one conversion.

In Midlands Three East (South), Bourne kept hold of second place with a hard-fought 29-27 home victory against Rushden & Higham.

Harry Thornburn, Laurence Sidwell, Adam Binns, and Josh Lynch all scored tries for Bourne.

Sam Evison kicked three conversions and a penalty to ensure a bonus point victory for the Lincolnshire side.

Spalding conceded their match against Stewarts & Lloyds so their opponents were awarded a home walkover.

In Midlands Four East (North), full-back Kieron Smythe crossed for a hat-trick of tries as champions Gainsborough beat Ollerton 41-36 in a high-scoring game in Lincolnshire.

Ben Watson, Damo Hart, and Tudor Roberts also scored tries for Gainsborough, with the latter kicking four conversions and one penalty.

Captain Dan Mackie grabbed a hat-trick of tries as second-placed Sleaford made it three wins in a row with a 47-15 away victory against Worksop.

Dan Jones crossed for two tries and Glyn Bates and Henry Coy each scored one.

Mackie successfully kicked five conversions and Dave Titmus added one.

In Midlands Four East (South), captain Haydn Johns was among the try scorers as Stamford College Old Boys secured a 22-14 victory away against Thorney.

Harry Bell and Sam Duncan also scored tries for the Lincolnshire side and Johns added two conversions and a penalty.