Bare-looking Peacocks shop in Lincoln shuts for good
Another high street retailer gone
The branch of Peacocks on Lincoln High Street is now bare and the shop has shut down two years after the business went into administration.
Peacocks fell into administration at the end of 2020 after a buyer couldn’t be found for the business, previously owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.
It was later announced an international investment consortium, backed by Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s chief operating officer Steve Simpson, acquired Peacocks from administration in April 2021. This move initially transferred 2,000 jobs and 200 shops, but the other half of the 400 trading at the time did not reopen as Peacocks.
Posters in the window of the Lincoln High Street shop confirm it has closed down and that the nearest store is at the Carlton Centre on Outer Circle Road in Lincoln.
However, the only Lincolnshire branches listed on the store locater on Peacock’s website are in Spalding and Horncastle.
Meanwhile, it was reported this month former employees at Peacocks won a year-long legal battle when an employment tribunal found the value fashion retailer failed to consult properly over redundancies, according to Retail Gazette.