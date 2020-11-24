Lincoln Peacocks store could close as business enters administration

The Peacocks store on Lincoln High Street is advertising a closing down sale, just days after the company went into administration.

Peacocks, owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group, fell into administration after a buyer couldn’t be found for the business.

It means that 423 stores and 4,369 jobs across the country are now at risk.

The company did not confirm which stores will have to close as a result of administration, but the closing down sale signs suggest Lincoln is on the list.

There are two Peacocks shops in Lincoln, one on the High Street and another in the Carlton Centre, which opened in 2014.

Peacocks haven’t been able to open during the second national lockdown, but a notice in the shop window suggests that it will reopen when restrictions are lifted on Wednesday, December 2.

The Lincolnite approached both Peacocks and EWM Group for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply.

The owners of Peacocks, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, used to have a store on Lincoln High Street near the Stonebow, but that closed in 2018 and is set to be replaced by a Greggs.