Celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford visits Lincoln College salon
World-famous stylist Lee Stafford met staff and students at Lincoln College and their city-centre salon ‘Aura’ this week, in the hopes of opening a Lee Stafford Academy within the college.
Lee, known for his renowned brand of hair care products, posed for pictures and signed autographs for the team at Aura, as well as taking a short tour and engaging in conversation with stylists and hairdressers in the salon.
In an interview with The Lincolnite Podcast, Lee told host Ronnie Byrne that “after having an illustrious career in hair” his reason for visiting Lincoln was “to send the elevator down for the next generation.”
Lee went on to explain he had eighteen Lee Stafford Academies within colleges already, and is hoping to open a brand new one at Lincoln College by the new academic year in September.
Praise was heaped onto the college by the hairdressing veteran, with him admitting the team had “blown him away.”
