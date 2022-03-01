Come and make a splash at the Lincoln Dragon Boat Race 2022!

Grab your oars, some teammates, and hopefully, don’t get too wet!

After two years of being on hold due to COVID restrictions the Dragon Boat Race is returning to the Brayford Waterfront in June this year, organised by a team-up of Ringrose Law and local charity LIVES.

NO prior experience is needed, just team spirit. Up to ten people paddle each 30 foot boat with a drummer at the front of the boat beating time and a helm at the tail trying to keep the course straight.

Alex Bennett, Organiser of the Lincoln Dragon Boat Race said: “The Lincoln Dragon Boat Festival is mainly aimed at corporate groups who are looking for a great team building day out whilst supporting and raising money for Lincolnshire charity LIVES.

“Just turn up on the day and have some fun!!”

LIVES, comprised of volunteers, describe themselves as a “vital Lincolnshire charity who attend 999 medical emergencies across the country, 365 days a year.”

They provide rapid first response at patients’ doorsteps and highly specialised medical interventions to the most seriously ill patients that are usually only found in an emergency department, operating theatre or Intensive Care Unit, through their cohort of volunteer Critical Care Paramedics and Doctors.

Tiffany Allen, Fundraising Manager from LIVES said: “We are immensely excited about joining forces with Ringrose Law who are a huge supporter of our charity. We need to raise £1.4 million every year to ensure our highly skilled volunteers are there when a 999 call is made, when minutes matter. The Dragon Boat Race promises to be a great day out and will entice some healthy competition between local businesses in order to raise these vital funds to keep our Emergency Responders on the road and continue saving lives in Lincolnshire.”

For further information and details of how to become a participating team contact Alex Bennett at [email protected] or go to the page here.