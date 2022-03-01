Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in February

Including a man given two life sentences for a double murder

Daniel Boulton, who was given two life sentences for murdering his ex-partner and her nine-year-old son, and a man found guilty of serious sexual offences against children, were among those put behind bars in Lincolnshire in February.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in February 2022:

Daniel Boulton

Daniel Boulton, 30, was given two life sentences after brutally murdering his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson in Louth.

A jury rejected Boulton’s case that “he lost control” due to his personality disorder and took just two hours to convict him of both murders.

Boulton must serve a minimum of 40 years in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole and may never be released.

Lincolnshire County Council are conducting a joint child safeguarding practice and domestic homicide review into the tragic double murder case.

Neil Jones

*Lincolnshire Police do not have a custody image of Neil Jones

Neil Jones, 55, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of serious sexual offences against two children.

Armed Grantham melee sentencing

Six people involved in an incident which saw fighting, knifes and imitation firearms on the streets of Grantham were sentenced for their role in the disorder. A further offender – Kennedy Ikwuemesi, 19, of Wood Street, Barnet, London – will be sentenced at a later date.

The sentences were as follows:

Tione Moodie, aged 18, of HMP Lincoln, was sentenced to 20 months in prison

Socaine Bassi, aged 19, of Union Place, Boston was sentenced to 16 months in prison

Mussa Camara, 19, of Artindale, Bretton, Peterborough, was given an 11 month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and an unpaid work requirement

Christopher Gbenla, 18, of Clipstone Street Westminster, London, was given a 12 month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and an unpaid work requirement

Temi Odewale, 19, of Highbury New Park, Islington, received a 12 month sentence, suspended for 18 months

Mikell Okechukwu, 19, of Braybrook, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was given an 11 month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and an unpaid work requirement

Marcus Blackham & Brandon Dable

Marcus Blackham, 21, and Brandon Dable, 18 were sentenced to a combined six-and-a-half years in prison for residential burglaries in the Grimsby and Cleethorpes areas.

Nicholas Clarke

Nicholas Clarke, 31, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after carrying out a “frantic and ferocious” attack on bricklayer Harvey Melladay just four days before Christmas. The attack left the new dad needing 46 stitches to his face after Clarke repeatedly punched him while holding a glass.

Carl Pass

Carl Pass, 48, was jailed for three years and four months after attacking a woman whilst she walked home from a night out in Scunthorpe.

Jason Kemp

Lincoln man Jason Kemp, 29, was jailed for 34 months, with eight months imprisonment to be served concurrently, for child offences which took place in Essex.

Klaidas and Karolis Kosinskas

Twin brothers Klaidas and Karolis Kosinskas were jailed for more than two years each after making violent threats during a robbery at a Costcutter store.

Ryan Ruddlesdin

Sleaford teenager Ryan Ruddlesdin, 18, was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison. He was given 16 weeks for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order and 22 weeks for breaching his suspended sentence order.

