Council’s new graffiti policy to bring pre-approved street art to Spalding
What kind of art will enhance an area?
South Holland District Councillors will vote on a new policy which will seek to define the difference between acceptable street art and unacceptable graffiti in the district.
The authority’s Police Development Panel will vote on the Graffiti and Street Art Management policy on Wednesday next week.
It follows a petition by graffiti artists Karl Barfoot and Adam Sadd last November which successfully asked for a designated area for street artists to use.
A pilot project at the Castle Sports Complext tested the new policy, and found it to be in support of the council’s response to their petition.
“South Holland District Council recognises the importance of legal street art in contributing to a vibrant local community,” said the policy.
“Street art can enhance the appearance and amenity of public spaces in the district that people can visit and enjoy.
“In recognition of this, the council accepts that properly authorised and appropriate street art may be recognised and supported subject to meeting acceptance criteria within this policy and not being a detriment to the local environmental quality for our local residents.”
The new policy will bring in a series of planning-style steps where applications for street art locations are made to South Holland District Council.
Following this, consultation will take place with the local community, ward members and the parish or town council before being approved or rejected.
The council laid out a series of “key considerations” for street art including whether it can be seen from public areas, whether it is offensive in nature (for example gang-related or racially, politically or religiously aggravating), whether the images are appropriate to the location and how many images are already present in the area.
Although the council can’t enforce compliance with the policy with private land owners, it is hoping to encourage co-operation.
The policy also lays out how the council will manage unwanted graffiti including prevention, enforcement and collaboration.
If approved, the policy will be sent to cabinet and then on to full council for a final vote.