Family devastated after truck stolen with picture of baby son who tragically died

“All we have left of our little one are memories and it feels like someone has stolen them”

A couple who saw their vehicle stolen from their driveway are pleading to get it back, as it contained a sentimental photograph of their baby son who recently died.

Gemma Roberts-Fox and her husband Andy, who live in Stow, were hit with devastating news at the end of last year, when their son Koa-James died of fetal abnormalities on December 22.

Koa-James had severe heart and kidney defects, as well as a cystic hygroma as a result of Gemma being undiagnosed as diabetic, which affected her pregnancy and ultimately left her son with conditions that proved fatal.

To remember him, a photograph of Koa-James was placed atop his casket at his funeral, and that photograph was then kept in Andy’s recovery truck so he could remember his son forever.

However, overnight on Monday, March 14, between 11pm and 6am, the recovery truck was stolen from Andy and Gemma’s driveway, with the precious photo of their son inside.

The couple are now pleading with whoever stole the truck to give back the picture, which is their lasting memory of Koa-James.

Gemma told The Lincolnite: “Last night the truck was stolen from outside our home so now someone is in possession of the incredibly sentimental photo of our son and we are simply devastated.

“The thought of his photo being disregarded or passed around for people to see is as hard as his death was. We’re not bothered about the truck, that can be replaced but the photo of our son can’t.

“It’s the photo that’s upset us more than anything. All we have left of our little one now are memories and it feels like someone has stolen them away from us too, knowing that his photo that was on his casket has gone and is potentially in some unsavoury hands.

“They must be unsavoury to steal in the first instance but to have our beautiful boy Koa-James involved too is absolutely devastating.

“Is there anything you can do to help us try to get our little boys photo back with us? Please, we’re devastated.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen truck, a blue Ford Transit, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 30 of March 15.