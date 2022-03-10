Local man’s body found at Lincoln home
Police do not believe it was suspicious
A 61-year-old local’s mans body was found inside a property in Lincoln. Police said “it’s not believed to be suspicious”.
Lincolnshire Police officers were called to Meadow Lane Crescent in Birchwood just after 9.30pm on Monday, March 7.
After the man’s body was found he was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.
Lincolnshire Police said the man’s next of kin have been made aware and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
A local resident told The Lincolnite that police have been “protecting a crime scene 24 hours a day for three days”.