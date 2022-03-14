Hundreds turn out for annual rowing competition in Lincoln

The Lincoln Head of the River Race took place in the city over the weekend, with more than 130 rowers from clubs across the region taking part.

The annual event was held on Sunday, March 13 at Lincoln Rowing Centre on Stamp End, with crews of varying ages taking part in numerous races to earn the crown of Head of the River.

There were two courses per division, with a 1.5km circuit for people aged 14 or younger, and a longer 3.5km course for other British Rowing Online Entry listed boat classes.

Around 130 racers were classified with times at the event, and there were commemorative prizes for the winners of all competitive events, including cut glass prizes for the fastest open and women’s boats with eight oars, four oars and two oars.

It was a great turnout for the event after it was forced to be postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with plenty in attendance to watch the races, as well as there being many out in the water competing.

Proceeds from the event went towards maintaining Lincoln Rowing Centre, making it a key fundraising opportunity as well as a competitive chance to meet rowers from all over the East Midlands.

Lincoln Rowing Centre itself is made up of rowers from the club, the Royal Air Force and the University of Lincoln, and there were teams from Newark, Nottingham, Ancaster and Peterborough also taking part.

After the event, Lincoln Rowing Centre posted on its website to say: “A big thank you to everyone who organised, helped or competed in this year’s Lincoln Head.

“Your contribution is very much appreciated for making this a really enjoyable and safe event. Looking forward to next year already!”

To see the full results, visit the Lincoln Rowing Centre website, and if you wish to contact the club you can email [email protected].

See more photos of the event from The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes: