Belton House reopens after months of conservation works

Lincoln’s 1st XV secured their fifth league win in a row by scoring eight tries in an impressive 50-17 home victory against Ilkeston.

Jake Keeton and Owen Mitchinson each grabbed a brace of tries for the in-form hosts, who have scored 258 points during their current five-match winning run.

David Beveridge, Matt Keeton, Grant Cowe and Josh White also scored tries for Lincoln.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked five conversions for Lincoln, while young flanker Eren Hamilton produced another man-of-the-match performance.

Lincoln will return to action by beginning the defence of their Lincolnshire Cup title with a trip to face Grimsby on Saturday, March 19.

Jack Miles crossed for a brace of tries as Lincoln’s Imps XV recorded a 40-22 away victory in a hard-fought battle against Worksop’s first team.

Captain George Pomfret, Darren Rorie, Will Hewing, and Jack Randell also scored tries for Lincoln, with the latter successfully kicking five conversions.

Ollie Keen, Zach Skayman, and Harry Whittaker all impressed on their senior debuts for Lincoln. Whittaker was also named as Lincoln’s man-of-the-match.

Tries from Emma Jorden, Ella Frow, Gail Hunter and debutant Finn Clements saw Lincoln Touch beat Isle Touch Rugby 4-3 in the first ever Mike Beard Lincolnshire Touch Shield.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, tries from Nick Dyson, Al Fagan, Jake McKay and Jack Brunt helped Scunthorpe to a narrow 26-24 home victory against Syston.

Josh Clarke kicked three conversions to ensure a third league win in a row for Scunthorpe.

In Midlands Two East (North), Will Topper scored a hat-trick of tries, including one in the opening play of the match, as Market Rasen & Louth won 63-33 at home against Ashbourne.

Will Stamp and Tom Lewis grabbed two tries apiece, while captain George Grant and Jake Pryer each scored one try.

Eddie Nicholls had a fine day with the boot as he successfully kicked all nine conversions.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford battled hard in a 32-21 home defeat against Wellingborough.

In Midlands Three East (North), Wayne Harley, Tom Hobbs, Mason Coulam, Josh Cook and Jack Wright all scored tries as Boston secured a superb 32-10 home victory against second-placed Birstall.

Harley also kicked two conversions and a penalty as Boston made it three league wins in a row.

Meanwhile, England’s most capped player Rochelle “Rocky” Clark, who plays for Saracens, will be taking a training session at Boston Rugby Club during the evening of Tuesday, March 15.

Boston’s result provided a big boost for promotion-chasing Kesteven, who closed the gap on Birstall with an impressive 32-7 home victory against Ashfield.

Tom Wood crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Kesteven, while James Goodrich and Jack Palin each scored one.

Liam Shields kicked two conversions and a penalty as the Lincolnshire side bounced back to winning ways.

There was also success in North East Lincolnshire where Luke Chaplin and Matt Stringer scored two tries apiece to help Grimsby to a 49-34 home victory against Bakewell Mannerians.

Keiran Dinnes, Lewis Newsum, and Stu Saunders also scored tries for Grimsby.

Jess Matthews had a 100% kicking rate for Grimsby as he successfully slotted over all seven conversions.

In Midlands Three East (South), second-placed Bourne were awarded a home walkover against Bedford Queens.

Spalding were forced to concede their away match against league leaders Stockwood Park due to injuries and a lack of a front row.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s first team winger Callum Lewis left Lincolnshire on Saturday morning in a truck heading to Poland, with supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

In Midlands Four East (North), North Hykeham are just one point behind second-placed Sleaford after an impressive 34-5 victory away against Ollerton.

David Hill and James Husband crossed for two tries apiece as Hykeham bounced back to winning ways in style.

Harrison Reay also scored a try for the visitors, while Hill kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Adam Loveday grabbed a brace of tries as Sleaford battled to a 32-23 home victory against Cleethorpes.

Leon Stobart, Gaz Ambler and captain Dan Mackie also scored tries for the hosts, with the latter kicking two conversions and a penalty.

Andy Shaw crossed for two tries for Cleethorpes and Number Eight Mick Burton scored one.

Winger Joe Barker kicked two penalties and a conversion for the visitors.

Gainsborough’s league winning 1st XV were not in action at the weekend, so focused switched to their second team who beat Wheatley Hills 41-40.

Ben Watson and Brad Beresford grabbed two tries apiece for Gainsborough, while Ben Day, Harrison Beresford and Aaron Broadberry each scored one.

Tudor Roberts kicked three conversions to ensure Gainsborough won by one point.

Gainsborough Ladies continued their development with a valiant performance in what was a very difficult encounter away against Sheffield Roses.

Emily Willby and Tiana Tizley scored two tries apiece for Gainsborough, while Hailey Street put in a fantastic performance and was named as her side’s back of the match.

Gainsborough were also supported by fellow Lincolnshire sides Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

In Midlands Four East (South), it was a tough afternoon for Deepings who battled hard in a 57-5 defeat away against Brackley. The Lincolnshire side’s try was scored by Archie Sawyer.