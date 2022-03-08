Husky dog in kennels after deadly attack on toddler
Flowers were laid at the scene as dog owners released on bail
A dog that is believed to have killed a three-month-old baby girl near Woodhall Spa has been isolated in kennels for forensic tests as the community still comes to terms with the harrowing incident.
At around 11.13pm on Sunday evening, police were called to Ostler’s Plantation near Woodhall Spa, where a three-month-old baby girl tragically died following “an incident with a dog”.
It was confirmed by Lincolnshire Police on Tuesday morning that the girl, who will not be named by the force, died of injuries from a sustained attack by a Husky dog in the car park area of Ostler’s Plantation.
A 40-year-old woman and 54-year-old man had been initially arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control, but were released under investigation on Tuesday.
Officers believe the breed of dog to be a Husky, and it is currently being isolated in kennels while forensic examinations take place.
It sent shockwaves through the local community, and residents said they couldn’t believe what had happened on a fairly popular dog walking route.
Flowers were laid by members of the public upon hearing the news, and one of those people, James Carter, described the situation as “awful”.
The investigation is still live, and police are asking for people not to speculate on the circumstances of the victim’s death while enquiries are being made.