Inside The Force: 24/7 starts next week with Lincoln murder probe

The new series of Channel 5’s Inside The Force: 24/7, based inside Lincolnshire’s busiest police station, starts next week with episode one focusing on a dramatic murder investigation.

The series was filmed as the lockdown restrictions eased last summer and crime rates surged. Lincolnshire Police, among the country’s worst funded, were followed around by film crews as they were stretched like never before. The series is double the length this time with eight episodes.

The first episode of the series will air on Channel at 9pm on Monday, April 4 and focuses on the murder investigation into the death of Darren Munnelly, which saw Declan Grant jailed for six-and-half-years after admitting a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The show sees response officers called to a fight at a funeral. When Sergeant Mike Templeman and PC Will Cawte drive to the incident, an agitated man – Declan Grant – runs out in front of them and jumps on their car.

Despite tasers being drawn, Grant resisted and was tasered to the ground, arrested and taken into custody. He was then charged with a public order offence.

Four weeks later, offices were called to a violent assault on a 46-year-old man – Darren Munnelly. Grant was arrested and protested his innocence sobbing “he attacked me first”.

Munnelly sadly died the next day and a murder investigation was launched, but there was no CCTV footage of the attack so detectives had to work against the clock to find witnesses.

The first four-part series aired in 2020 and included an angry environmentalist who stripped completely naked at the front desk, and a prisoner who hid Class A drugs in his body.

The new series is eight episodes long and during filming crews were spotted in locations such as Lincoln High Street, late at night on a Saturday in June 2021.

It goes behind the scenes at the police station on South Park in Lincoln and follows different layers of policing as in-the-moment decisions are made, from the custody suite to the force control room.