Job opening at “smallest pub on the planet” in Cleethorpes

How would you like to work at the self-proclaimed smallest pub in the world? Well, it is recruiting for a new bar assistant right here in Lincolnshire.

The Signal Box Inn, located at Lakeside Station next to the Cleethorpes Coast Light Railway, dubs itself as the “smallest pub on the planet”, measuring just 8ft x 8ft square.

The pub opened in August 2006 and somehow managed to survive as a business through the COVID-19 pandemic, despite not having a big enough space to allow for more than one drinker during the height of social distancing guidelines.

It was originally a signal box in Scunthorpe, but moved location to North East Lincolnshire in 2002 before opening as a pub four years later, and it has attracted worldwide attention for its almost comedically small size.

The Signal Box Inn is now recruiting for a new bar assistant to work at the pub, handling the serving of alcoholic beverages and snacks, as well as interacting with customers, which should be much easier than regular pubs given the space you are confined to.

Vacancies are seasonal, and anyone over 18 who is interested can find out more information on how to apply here. The closing date for applications is Friday, March 25 at 5pm.