Lincoln A&E remains closed to walk-ins after fire
Some emergency ambulances can now be accepted
The emergency department at Lincoln County Hospital remains closed to walk-in patients after an arson attack, but it has started to accept a small number of emergency ambulances.
Patients and staff were evacuated from the interventional radiology room after a fire at around 3am on Tuesday, March 29. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire, but the treatment room was “completely gutted” and A&E and the Urgent Treatment Centre were temporarily closed.
Police have now charged John Gillion Watson, of Vicarage Court in Sleaford, with arson and recklessly endangering life. He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 30 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial set for April 27.
The Lincoln County Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre can now see patients with a reduced service, but the adjoining A&E department remains closed.
No decision has yet been made as to when A&E will reopen, but it is understood it could be by the end of this week.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “While we continue to work to fully reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not attend A&E.
“The adjoining Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre has reopened with a reduced service.
“If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs or to access a bookable appointment at an Urgent Treatment Centre.
“Advice is also available from your local pharmacy and GP practice. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.
“The fire has resulted in extensive damage to our interventional radiology sterile procedures room, with further damage to our x-ray, CT and MRI imaging suites. We continue to offer our full support to the ongoing police and fire investigation.
“Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) are asked not to attend the hospital. Those affected will be contacted directly. Radiotherapy is unaffected.
“Outpatient appointments are going ahead with a small number of exceptions. Patients will be contacted directly and their appointments rearranged where this is the case. The Outpatients entrance to the hospital has now reopened.”
The hospital trust is updating the latest information about the major incident here.
