Lincoln Beer Festival returns this spring after three-year absence
Enjoy plenty real ales and ciders!
The Lincoln Beer Festival will return to the city this spring after a three-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of the Drill Hall, which has since reopened under a new name – The Drill.
Now that restrictions, have lifted Lincoln Beer Festival is able to return in its traditional physical format, with the event set to take place at The Drill between Thursday, May 26 and Saturday, May 28. The festival is organised by the Lincoln branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
An alternative online list was compiled last year of the beers and ciders pubs intended to have available between May 28-31, 2021, to encourage people to support their local whilst the usual event was unable to go ahead.
Over a period of 10 days, up to 60 unpaid volunteers will convert The Drill into a giant pub to serve thousands of pints of real ale and cider.
CAMRA members on the organising committee are working closely with the management team of The Drill to ensure that the festival is a resounding success.
John Watkinson, the Festival Organiser, said: “Along with many in Lincoln, we were devastated when the Drill Hall closed in 2020. It is such an iconic venue and perfect for our event.
“So, we were delighted when Lincoln College took on the building’s stewardship and indicated that they were keen to have us back. Clearly, there are still many uncertainties but we are confident we can deliver an enjoyable and safe festival.”