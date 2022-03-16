Lincoln Cathedral restrictions as Napoleon filming continues

The Dean’s Green and visitor centre at Lincoln Cathedral are both closed as filming continues for Ridley Scott’s Napoleonic flick starring Joaquein Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

Crews arrived in the city to prepare the set on March 9 to turn 21st century Lincoln into late 18th century France, with Lincoln Cathedral being transformed into Notre Dame.

Filming for the movie will take place in Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter on Thursday and Friday, March 17 and 18, between 7am and 7pm. The film was originally named Kitbag, but it is now expected to be called either Napoleon, after the main character Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Phoenix, or Marengo, the name of a battle found between French and Austrian forces in June 1800.

As a result there is restricted access to much of Lincoln Cathedral until March 27.

The nave of the cathedral remains closed, but visitors can access the East End, Chapter House and Cloister. Entry is via the Judgement Door.

Both the cathedral and visitor centre will be fully shut on March 17 and 18.

On Saturday, March 19, visitors can access the East End, Chapter House and Cloister, with entry via the visitor centre. The visitor centre will be open from 10am.

The nave of the cathedral will be closed between March 20 and 27. Visitors can access the East End, Chapter House, Cloisters and visitor centre. Entry is via the visitor centre.

Meanwhile, Wren Library is closed until further notice due to ongoing essential maintenance work.

As well as scenes being filmed at Lincoln Cathedral, there has also been a large presence and filming equipment spotted at Ravendale Sports Ground on Ravendale Drive in Lincoln.

A letter was sent out to nearby businesses to notify them of filming plans, stating Ravendale Sports Ground will be used as a base camp for film crews during their time in Lincoln.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Minster Yard remains closed until March 19.

In addition, parking bays along Eastgate will remain suspended until March 24 Westgate car park will also remain closed until March 24.

Disruption is expected along Eastgate due to the parking suspensions. Although Greestone Place will be open as usual, there could be some added disruption along that road too.

The area will then be returned back to the way it was before filming, with a lengthy breaking-down process happening between Saturday, March 19 to Thursday, March 24 (7am to 7pm daily apart from the Sunday when there will be no restrictions).