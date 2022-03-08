Lincoln family expand from burger van into new city cafe
High demand prompted a move to a bigger premises
A Lincoln family who left their jobs to start a new burger van business during lockdown have now opened a cafe in a bigger premises to help meet the growing demand.
Rachel Parkins started trading from her burger van – Grillin ‘N’ Chillin – in the JTF car park on Greetwell Road in August 2020. She has been working alongside her best friend of over 20 years Kirsty Dyker, whose mum Joanne and brother Jack are also a key part of the team.
The burger van proved not enough space to cope with the increasing customer base so, after nine months of COVID and legal-related delays, they opened a two-storey cafe at 51 Burton Road on Tuesday, March 8.
The cafe which can seat 35 people is located in the unit previously occupied by the Greenhouse Coffee Shop, where Joanne and Kirsty both worked for four years.
The move has also seen an expansion to the menu with new specials, which will change monthly, including homemade vegetarian chilli and curry, steak and ale pie, and a 1/2 pound double bacon cheeseburger.
Rachel told The Lincolnite: “When we were at the burger van we were struggling to keep up with the demand as the space wasn’t big enough, so an expansion was needed.
“We are excited and relieved now that we are open. We wanted somewhere customers could feel comfortable in all weather conditions. We love to interact with customers more so this move was ideal.
“We thought initially we’d only go as far as the burger van, but with the demand going bigger it was the only option. We are delighted and it is probably the best step we’ve ever made.”
Grillin’ N Chillin’ is open Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 4pm. The extra seating upstairs can also be hired out for private functions.