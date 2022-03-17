Lincolnshire MP visits Ukraine ambassador to discuss ways UK can help resolve conflict
He said financial support is best way to help right now
A Greater Lincolnshire MP has visited the Ukrainian embassy to discuss how the UK can support the Eastern European nation in its “heartbreaking conflict inflicted by Putin and his mob.”
Andrew Percy, Member of Parliament for Brigg and Goole, paid a visit to the Ukrainian Embassy in London on Tuesday night, where he gave thanks for the “time and insight” of the Ukraine ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko.
The pair discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country last month, which has seen over 700 civilians die so far, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence, citing UN figures.
Percy was one of a number of MPs to meet with Mr Prystaiko at the Embassy, and was the only Greater Lincolnshire representative in attendance.
Mr Percy said: “Great meeting with His Excellency the Ukrainian Ambassador last night at the Embassy. I was briefed on a number of issues relating to the conflict and also what more we can do to assist from here in the UK.
“I am so thankful for his time and his insights on this heartbreaking conflict inflicted on Ukraine by Putin and his mob.
“The Ukrainian Embassy here has set up a fundraising platform for anyone wishing to donate and of course there is the Disasters Emergency Committee here in the UK.
“Both governments are thankful for all the different kind of donations but, to ensure the right support goes to the right areas, they are asking people to make financial donations as this is the best way of helping at this stage.”
The Brigg and Goole MP also voiced his backing for the government’s three-year visa scheme for Ukrainian surrogates and their families who are carrying the children of British parents.
Mr Percy added: “In my role as Chair of the cross-party group on Surrogacy I spent much of the weekend in contact with Priti Patel, the Home Office and the wider surrogacy family to get this route up and running.
“I met the Home Office today (Wednesday, March 16) for a briefing and we are now on with getting these women to safety here in the UK. Thanks to everyone involved.”