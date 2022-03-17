Holly Humberstone joins Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris on BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup
The annual festival is in Coventry this year
BBC Radio 1’s annual Big Weekend festival will be held in Coventry this year, and Lincolnshire’s Holly Humberstone will be on the bill alongside headliners Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and George Ezra.
The event will take place at Coventry War Memorial Park on Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, and it is the first time Radio 1 Big Weekend will take place in person since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big-name acts including Ed Sheeran, Lorde, George Ezra and Calvin Harris will be performing on the main stage, while Lincolnshire’s own Holly Humberstone, fresh off the back of her Rising Star award win at the BRIT Awards, will be on the Future Sounds stage on the Sunday.
Also performing at Radio 1 Big Weekend this year will be the likes of Sam Fender, Foals, Aitch, Sigrid, Mabel, Becky Hill, Charli XCX and Dermot Kennedy, on what promises to be a celebration of British music in the Midlands park.
It is the latest national recognition for Humberstone, 22, who has seen her humble beginnings in rural Grantham become a dream world of stardom, and you get the feeling her stock is only going to rise in the coming years.
Holly has performed at the BRIT Awards, Glastonbury Festival, Reading & Leeds Festival and more in the last couple of years, and will be gracing the Coachella stage in America this April, too.
Tickets for Big Weekend cost £12.50 for Friday and £21.50 for Saturday and Sunday, with priority going to Coventry Council residents, before being offered to people with remaining Coventry, Birmingham or Leicester postcodes. Finally the remaining tickets will go on general sale, should there be any left.
For more information on how to apply for tickets, visit the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend step by step guide before tickets are made available at 8.30am on Friday morning.
As for Holly, she will be releasing her debut album on Polydor Records in the UK and Darkroom/Interscope Records in the US at some point in 2022, after spending the last couple of years releasing two EPs that have amassed millions of streams, as well as performing sold out tours both in the UK and in America.