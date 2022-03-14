Man, 39, dies as lorry hay bales crush car in Lincoln A15 crash
The road will remain closed for ‘some time’
A 39-year-old man has died after a crash on the A15 in Lincoln saw a lorry shed its load of hay bales on top of a car.
The crash, involving a Land Rover Discovery and a Scania Lorry, happened between Nettleham and Wragby Road roundabouts at about 12.20pm today, Monday, March 14.
The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was pronounced dead at the scene and police closed off the road – this will remain shut for some time while officers carry out investigations.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing hay bales on top of the car after the lorry shed its load.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward who have may have seen the collision or the moments before.
If you were there or have dash cam footage that may help, you can contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident 197 of March 14. Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.