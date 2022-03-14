Man, 39, dies as lorry hay bales crush car in Lincoln A15 crash

A Lincolnshire man with military experience has responded to calls from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by offering his services as a medic in the now war-torn country.

Ian McGarry, 39, is a fully qualified ‘first person on scene’ with a military background, and he contacted the Ukrainian Embassy to offer his services after hearing about the conflict with Russia, which has now been ongoing for a number of weeks.

It came after President Zelenskyy issued a call for eligible European civilians to help join the fightback against Russian invasion, and Ian felt it was his duty to assist however he could.

Ian has said he believes this conflict must be brought to a halt as quickly as possible to protect not just the Ukrainian people, but also our loved ones in the UK and beyond should it escalate into full-blown war.

It is a decision that was not taken lightly, as Ian will leave his wife of almost ten years, Clare, and six-year-old daughter Paige back in Tattershall, East Lindsey when he goes out to the Ukraine as a medic.

His employers have granted him two months off work while he is in Ukraine, but he will not be paid during this time, so a fundraiser has been set up on behalf of the family to help Ian’s wife pay the bills in his absence, as well as feed their daughter.

The fundraiser, set up by Samantha Davison, has reached £190 of the £2,000 target in just a matter of days, and it reads: “We are raising money to help his wife and daughter and make sure they can still afford to pay for their food and bills during his absence.

“Thank you to anyone who donates, don’t feel pressured to give more than you can. Anything will help. Thank you so much again.”

You can donate to the “Support Ian and his family” fundraiser by visiting the GoFundMe page.